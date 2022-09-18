DataHighway (DHX) Price Tops $4.92

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. DataHighway has a market cap of $156.66 million and approximately $175,571.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DataHighway has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $4.92 or 0.00024621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.81 or 0.02547826 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00113575 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00828266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DataHighway Profile
DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,861,001 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DataHighway
