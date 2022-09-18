DATx Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,607.00 (DATX)

DATx (DATX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. DATx has a total market capitalization of $12,109.36 and $2,607.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DATx has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DATx Profile

DATx’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

Buying and Selling DATx

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for.Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

