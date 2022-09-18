David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $11,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $426.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

