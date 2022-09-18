David J. Field Acquires 50,000 Shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Stock

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) CEO David J. Field purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,235.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Audacy Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Audacy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Audacy by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Audacy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 336,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Audacy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 1,431,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 153,822 shares during the period. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Audacy Company Profile

AUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Audacy from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Audacy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut Audacy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

