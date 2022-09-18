David P. Sweitzer Sells 5,931 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $48,041.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,939.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

Quest Resource stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Quest Resource by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Quest Resource by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Quest Resource by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

(Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

See Also

