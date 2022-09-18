Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Sells $119,100.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Papanek Julie Grant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $119,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,465,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Papanek Julie Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Papanek Julie Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Papanek Julie Grant sold 2,600 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Papanek Julie Grant sold 1,242 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $24,840.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Papanek Julie Grant sold 1,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAWN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,325 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,502 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after acquiring an additional 922,521 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

