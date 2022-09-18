Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Major Shareholder Sells $2,512,708.48 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $2,512,708.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,469,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,246,924.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,533,000 after buying an additional 766,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after buying an additional 4,232,055 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after buying an additional 1,094,502 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after buying an additional 1,425,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after buying an additional 922,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAWN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

