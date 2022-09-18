DEAPcoin Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $40.95 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,231,239,464 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg.

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

