DECOIN (DTEP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $439.00

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $3.06 million and $439.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users.The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools.DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm.”

