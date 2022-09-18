Deeper Network (DPR) Price Hits $0.0122

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $15.27 million and approximately $427,138.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00097132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00839002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network launched on March 31st, 2021. Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. The Reddit community for Deeper Network is https://reddit.com/r/DeeperNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deeper Network’s official website is www.deeper.network.

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Deeper Network is a blockchain-powered all-in-one solution designed to provide true Internet freedom with enhanced security. Combining security, sharing, and blockchain, Deeper creates a new concept called SSS (Secure Shared Service) that enables open and secure Internet access and equal participation in mining.DPR tokens can be earned and spent via sharing or consuming bandwidth on the network. DPR incentivizes users to actively contribute bandwidth to the network thus making the overall network more robust and performant for everyone.”

