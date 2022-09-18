DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 8.7% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $1,695.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00015065 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,719,448 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.