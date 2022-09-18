DeGate (DG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.40 Million

DeGate (DG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $16.40 million and approximately $23,277.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00111236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00848230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,039,707 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeGate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.