DeHive (DHV) Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week

DeHive (DHV) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $0.0893 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $358,868.75 and approximately $64,394.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00110924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00851004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official website is dehive.finance. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeHive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeHive provides a first-to-market decentralized crypto index protocol. The platform allows anyone to become a holder of the top DeFi tokens packed into one index. This index comprises leading DeFi assets that serve as a benchmark for the economic health of the crypto market.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

