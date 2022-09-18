Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 18,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 122,429 shares.The stock last traded at $56.91 and had previously closed at $58.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.24.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 145.45% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 109.14%.

Insider Activity at Delek Logistics Partners

In related news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $479,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,592 shares in the company, valued at $902,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $479,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Further Reading

