Delphy Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (DPY)

Delphy (DPY) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $332,689.39 and $27,191.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.15 or 0.02534491 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00113184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00833962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Delphy’s launch date was August 30th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is a distributed, social mobile prediction market platform built on Ethereum.The platform provides users with various types of prediction markets, allowing participants to make full use of their wisdom and knowledge to effectively predict the future.Furthermore, participants can initiate and customize different kinds of markets according to their own preferences. Those who made the accurate predictions will get rewarded.DPY, the Delphy token, is the utility token to be used on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

