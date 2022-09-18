Delta Price Tops $1.00 (DELTA)

Delta (DELTA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Delta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delta has a total market cap of $22.98 million and approximately $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00057753 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010313 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005500 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00077289 BTC.

About Delta

Delta (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Buying and Selling Delta

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

