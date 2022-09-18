Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.71. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $77,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,802.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $77,519.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,802.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,452,177.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

