DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 2.8 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.