DeRace (DERC) Price Tops $0.25

DeRace (DERC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One DeRace coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001341 BTC on exchanges. DeRace has a market capitalization of $17.25 million and approximately $130,236.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeRace has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeRace

DERC is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2021. DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,370,000 coins. DeRace’s official website is www.derace.io. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeRace

According to CryptoCompare, “DeRace is a decentralized blockchain-based racehorse platform that joins millions of racehorse enthusiasts in a community where users can buy and breed NFT horses, bet on real-time horse races, and host races on their own hippodromes for actual profit. The DeRace Coin (DERC) is an ERC20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain just like Ether. It is both a DeRace platform currency and an independent store of value for players and investors. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeRace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

