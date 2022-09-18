Dero (DERO) Price Hits $3.87 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $49.79 million and approximately $40,609.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.87 or 0.00019494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000462 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,864,441 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

