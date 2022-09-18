Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €62.00 Price Target

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) received a €62.00 ($63.27) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.59) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €38.58 ($39.37) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.70. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €39.10 ($39.90) and a 12-month high of €76.05 ($77.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

