Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $400.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.86% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $391.67 to $366.67 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $128.33 to $136.67 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $416.67 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $333.33 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $303.35 on Friday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $206.86 and a fifty-two week high of $414.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.54.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,750 shares of company stock valued at $39,835,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

