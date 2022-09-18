Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.49.

DPSGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($65.31) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €50.50 ($51.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deutsche Post from €63.20 ($64.49) to €56.70 ($57.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

