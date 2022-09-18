Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €52.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €52.50 ($53.57) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, September 12th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of DPW stock opened at €33.42 ($34.10) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.04. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($42.16).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

