Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.34

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.34 and last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 107250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPSGY. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($65.31) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €50.50 ($51.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €63.20 ($64.49) to €56.70 ($57.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

