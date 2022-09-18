Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Lowered by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE DVN opened at $66.82 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

