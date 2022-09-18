Dexlab (DXL) Market Cap Hits $5.53 Million

Dexlab (DXL) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Dexlab has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $229,198.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dexlab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dexlab has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.81 or 0.02411718 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00113487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00830014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Dexlab Profile

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dexlab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dexlab directly using U.S. dollars.

