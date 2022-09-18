DFI.Money (YFII) Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded down 14% against the dollar. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $33.85 million and approximately $15.17 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for about $876.95 or 0.04459098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money.

DFI.Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

