dFuture Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4,673.03 (DFT)

dFuture (DFT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, dFuture has traded 91.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. dFuture has a market cap of $4,673.03 and $16,156.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dFuture coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028366 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About dFuture

dFuture is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dFuture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFuture should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dFuture using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

