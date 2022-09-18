DFX Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $278,430.00 (DFX)

DFX Finance (DFX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, DFX Finance has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One DFX Finance coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFX Finance has a market cap of $8.62 million and $278,430.00 worth of DFX Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DFX Finance

DFX Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. DFX Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DFX Finance is dfx.finance.

DFX Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFX Finance is a decentralized foreign exchange (FX) protocol optimized for trading fiat-backed foreign stablecoins, (CADC, EURS, XSGD, etc.), its contracts to provide true financial localization for the customers of your global business. A decentralized protocol where users can swap non-USD stablecoins pegged to various foreign currencies is not only important, but necessary.”

