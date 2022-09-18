Dfyn Network (DFYN) Reaches Market Cap of $4.45 Million

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $616,413.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network was first traded on May 7th, 2021. Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 147,275,315 coins. Dfyn Network’s official website is dfyn.network. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dfyn is building a network of DEXes across multiple Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This will allow Dfyn to plug into multiple liquidity sources across chains, including the cross-chain liquidity ecosystem being developed by Router Protocol.Dfyn’s native utility token, the DFYN token, will perform a crucial role in the functioning of the Dfyn ecosystem. The holders of the DFYN token will be able to use their tokens to take part in Dfyn’s governance by voting on Dfyn’s proposals concerning protocol amendments and upgrades. Although the specifics in regard to the voting mechanism have not yet been finalized, it is expected that each holder’s votes will be weighed against the amount of DFYN tokens held by them.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dfyn Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

