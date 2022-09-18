DGPayment (DGP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $425,723.82

DGPayment (DGP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, DGPayment has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. One DGPayment coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DGPayment has a total market cap of $425,723.82 and approximately $1.80 million worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DGPayment Coin Profile

DGPayment’s genesis date was July 27th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com. The official message board for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com/blog.

Buying and Selling DGPayment

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment is a global payment processor created for business owners of small to medium enterprises, eCommerce, and every participant of the blockchain industry.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DGPayment should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DGPayment using one of the exchanges listed above.

