dHedge DAO Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000644 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $209,591.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO’s genesis date was September 10th, 2020. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,915,079 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org.

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode.With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process.”

