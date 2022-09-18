Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.50. 4,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 27,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Diamondhead Casino Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

Diamondhead Casino Company Profile



Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Further Reading

