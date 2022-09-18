Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGII. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digi International Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 96.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. Digi International has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $37.44.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

