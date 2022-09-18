Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.13.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGII. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Digi International stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 96.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. Digi International has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $37.44.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
