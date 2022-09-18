Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Short Interest Up 17.7% in August

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Digital World Acquisition Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of DWACW opened at $5.65 on Friday. Digital World Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $79.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $882,000.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of SaaS and technology, and the fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

