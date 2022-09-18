Digitalcoin (DGC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $77,055.92 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023921 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00273689 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002500 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00030050 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $588.97 or 0.03022876 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,548,508 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.