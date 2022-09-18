DigitalNote (XDN) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $532,368.38 and approximately $4,292.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00262771 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00129084 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00046124 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001526 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000474 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BMW512 / Echo512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,984,772,038 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is digitalnote.biz.

DigitalNote Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall.DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

