Digitex (DGTX) Price Down 8.1% This Week

Digitex (DGTX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Digitex coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a total market cap of $22,152.93 and $11,929.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitex has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,852.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00057727 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 99.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005548 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00077003 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. Telegram | Reddit | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | Blog Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

