Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

DDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dillard’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $287.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $167.03 and a 1 year high of $416.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.78.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

