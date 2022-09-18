Dipper Network (DIP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84,098.99

Dipper Network (DIP) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Dipper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dipper Network has a total market cap of $84,098.99 and $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010482 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00062165 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00077407 BTC.

Dipper Network Coin Profile

Dipper Network (DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official website is dippernetwork.com. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dipper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dipper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dipper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

