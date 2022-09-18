disBalancer (DDOS) Price Tops $0.0651 on Major Exchanges

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $419,602.83 and $44,981.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.38 or 0.02062783 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00103763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00828671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer was first traded on April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,442,756 coins. The Reddit community for disBalancer is https://reddit.com/r/disbalancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for disBalancer is disbalancer.com. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

