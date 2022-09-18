disBalancer (DDOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $53,329.00

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. disBalancer has a total market cap of $424,307.46 and $53,329.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00111256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00848314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer launched on April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,444,091 coins. The Reddit community for disBalancer is https://reddit.com/r/disbalancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. disBalancer’s official website is disbalancer.com.

disBalancer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

