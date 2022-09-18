DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) One Day Volume Tops $11,487.00

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, DISCIPLINA has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DISCIPLINA has a market capitalization of $715,560.20 and approximately $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DISCIPLINA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,466.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00058560 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010458 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00062468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00077143 BTC.

DISCIPLINA Coin Profile

DSCPL is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DISCIPLINA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreamscape Capital is an open-end investment fund with a primary focus on innovative blockchain technology markets. Its mission is to provide global investors with a larger range of asset management services. The team specializes in profitable trading techniques, high due diligence standards, and exceptional market proficiency. The official Dreamscape ticker is “DSC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “DSCP” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DISCIPLINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DISCIPLINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DISCIPLINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DISCIPLINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.