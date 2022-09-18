Divi (DIVI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $242,661.00

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Divi has a market cap of $76.51 million and approximately $242,661.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Divi has traded up 61% against the US dollar. One Divi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00091160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00077986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00021373 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030698 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007945 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 3,066,262,966 coins. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

