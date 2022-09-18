DMScript (DMST) Trading 135% Higher Over Last Week

DMScript (DMST) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $42,959.26 and approximately $2.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 135% against the dollar.
DMScript Coin Profile
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com.
Buying and Selling DMScript
