DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619,656 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 292,919 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 280,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,647,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 852,624 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 26,069,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.