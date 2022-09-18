DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $42,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $185.90. The firm has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

