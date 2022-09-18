DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $91.92 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.