DnB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,888 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.14% of Darling Ingredients worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $597,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,204,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,818,000 after purchasing an additional 124,709 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 178.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Shares of DAR opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

